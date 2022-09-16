Robert “Bob” O. Hollom 1941-2022

Robert “Bob” O. Hollom, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bob was born October 29, 1941, to Orin and Viola (Corbin) Hollom in Elk River, MN. He attended school in Elk River and Anoka, MN earning his GED. Bob enlisted in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged after four years of service. Bob worked for Grand Rapids Public Utilities retiring after 25 years and continued to be a member of the Local 49ers after retirement.
Bob enjoyed hunting with his brother, Bill, and nephew, Fuzzy. Bob could often be found having his morning coffee with his friends at the VFW post in Grand Rapids. He loved gardening and cuddling with his two feline fur babies Charlie and Angel. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, including taking trips to Mexico with his wife Cheryl, daughter Barbara and son in-law-Ryan, and the many cruises with Cheryl, in-laws Bev and Paul Peterson, and friends Bill and Jeanie Tix. He especially loved attending his granddaughter Mia’s gymnastics and dance competitions. Bob was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion. Bob had many friends who will miss him dearly including his special friend Kim.
Preceded in death by his parents, Orin and Viola; stepmother, Bernadine “Queen” Hollom; brother, Bill; and sister, Beverly Dufault.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Eric and Wayne Hollom, both of Tucson, Arizona, Greg (Jodi) Bullock; daughters Barbara (Ryan) Olson; Amy (Keith Still) Bullock; brother, Gerald Hollom; sister-in-law, Pat Hollom; five grandchildren Melanie (David) Smith, Tony Hollom, Matt Olson, Dayne (Brandee Cady) Cutsforth, Mia Jensen; two great grandchildren, Acacia and Ethan, and many nieces and nephews.
Services including Military honors for Bob will be held on Friday September 23, 2022, at the VFW Post 1720, Grand Rapids, MN at 1:00pm. Celebration of Bob’s life and luncheon to follow immediately after.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the care provided at the end of Bob’s life and to all the members and auxiliary of the VFW Post 1720 for their kindness, participation, and the use of the facility to celebrate Bob’s life.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.