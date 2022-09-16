Robert “Bob” O. Hollom 1941-2022

Robert “Bob” O. Hollom, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Bob was born October 29, 1941, to Orin and Viola (Corbin) Hollom in Elk River, MN. He attended school in Elk River and Anoka, MN earning his GED. Bob enlisted in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged after four years of service. Bob worked for Grand Rapids Public Utilities retiring after 25 years and continued to be a member of the Local 49ers after retirement. 

