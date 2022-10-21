Robert (Bob) Lew Rowe 1932-2022

Robert (Bob) Lew Rowe, 90, of Palm Harbor, FL passed October 14, 2022, at Belleair, FL.
Bob was born June 21, 1932, in Hibbing, MN to Frank L. and Isabelle (Meyers) Rowe. He was a graduate of Grand Rapids Sr. High School, Itasca Junior College and the University of Minnesota School of Mortuary Science, Minneapolis, MN.
In 1953, Bob married Geraldine Joyce Aiton at Fort Sheridan, IL where he served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. After his separation from service, he and his young family, returned to Grand Rapids where he joined his father as a partner of the Rowe Funeral Home. In 1967, Robert purchased complete ownership of the funeral home that he operated until retirement in 1984.
Bob was a member of the Arrowhead Funeral Director’s Association, served on the Board of Directors of Minnesota Funeral Directors Association, and on the Grand Rapids Police Commission. He was a past member of the Cap Baker Lions Club, American Legion McVeigh-Dunn Post 60, and Knights of Columbus. In retirement, Bob dedicated 23 years volunteering with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Preceding Robert in death are his brother Warren F. Rowe; his parents, Frank L. and Isabelle G. Rowe; his wife, Geraldine J. (Aiton) Rowe; and his nephew, Michael F. Rowe.
He is survived by his three children, Katherine Rowe-Ventrucci, Palm Harbor, FL; Stephanie (Brian) Shay and Robert B. (Wendy) Rowe all of Clearwater Beach, FL; his brother Dennis (Karen) Rowe of Clearwater, FL: five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on July 22, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids with a Celebration of Life reception to follow at the Timberlake Lodge also in Grand Rapids.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a contribution to the Geraldine J. Rowe Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund at the Itasca Community College /Minnesota North College of Grand Rapids, or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
