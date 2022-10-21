Robert (Bob) Lew Rowe 1932-2022

Robert (Bob) Lew Rowe, 90, of Palm Harbor, FL passed October 14, 2022, at Belleair, FL.

Bob was born June 21, 1932, in Hibbing, MN to Frank L. and Isabelle (Meyers) Rowe.  He was a graduate of Grand Rapids Sr. High School, Itasca Junior College and the University of Minnesota School of Mortuary Science, Minneapolis, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert (Bob) as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you