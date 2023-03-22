Robert "Bob" Lee Marcella

Robert “Bob” Lee Marcella, age 80, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 17, 2023, Grand Rapids, MN.

Bob was born in 1942 to Rocco and Audrey (Drewett) Marcella in Grand Rapids, MN. He grew up in Bovey, MN and went to Greenway high school where he played football, baseball, hockey, and trumpet in the band. He graduated in 1960 and then attended Itasca Community College, graduating in 1962. Bob started working for Blandin Paper Company in 1962 and retired after 40 years in 2002. He started to work for White Oak Casino in 2005 and worked there for 10 years. Bob married his beautiful wife, Carol in 1976 and was married for 47 amazing years.

