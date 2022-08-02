Robert “Bob” Allen Graf 1970 - 2022

Robert “Bob” Allen Graf, born May 18, 1970, in Findlay, OH, to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Graf, was taken from us much too soon by a traffic accident on July 27, 2022 in Chanhassen, MN, where he lived and worked. The good Lord knows best and needed him in heaven where I am sure he was met by his dog Ava and both sets of grandparents along with a dear girlfriend of his from California who was also taken from us much too soon. At the age of 6 weeks, he moved with his family to Spencer, IA, then later on to Eagan, MN, then in 1981, to Grand Rapids, MN and Finally to Chanhassen.
Bob graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1988. He went on to Dunwoody Technical School in Minneapolis, where he received a certificate for completing the welding program. After various short-term jobs, he moved to California where he worked in various welding positions before becoming project manager for a company building food processing plants. After many years in California, he returned to Minnesota to be with family and friends, and he began working for a construction company for a few years in Grand Rapids. He then moved to the Twin Cities where he worked as a Manufacturing Technician at Air Liquide until his death.
Bob was a very hard worker no matter what was needed, whether it was on his job or in his free time. Within his group of friends, he was the one who was called for help, whether it be a home project, to cheer someone up who was having a bad day, or answering a call from a good friend who was having his dog put to sleep and wanted someone to be with him. He was always available to help in any way he could. Bob’s distinct laugh was contagious, and he had a wonderful sense of humor, with a love of playing pranks on his friends.
In his teenage years, Bob and a couple of his friends found a passion for power boat racing which took him to several lakes in MN and a few out of state. Later on in his free time, he loved spending time with his parents and friends and playing cribbage. In the summers, he spent as much time in Grand Rapids whenever he could to be on Pokegama Lake in his parents’ pontoon, or on jet skis or water skiing. In the winter, he loved downhill skiing and snowmobiling and just spending time with family and friends.
Bob is survived by his parents and a sister Kim (Donald) in NC, his aunt Diane (Richard) Child in Willoughby, OH, and his Uncle Kyle (Judy) Buck in Wichita, KS., and two cousins, Ryan (Carrie) Smith in Cleveland, OH, and Justin (Sara) Smith in Nashville TN. He is also survived by his “special” friends Tim and Carla.
Preceding him in death were his two sets of Grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Buck and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Graf, both in Findlay, OH, and his Uncle David in Willoughby OH, along with his special friend Ellice and his devoted dog AvaMae.
Bob will be missed by so many people. He had a wonderful smile, a heart of gold and a very outgoing personality. He never knew a stranger.
There will be a “Celebration of Life” Thursday, August 4 at Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids. It will begin with a short visitation at 2:00, with the “Celebration of Life” following at 2:30. A time of visitation and snacks will follow the Celebration. Bob will be interned at a later date in Findlay, OH. A memorial for Bob is in the process of being established and will be announced in the very near future in the Herald Review.
