Robert “Bob” Allen Graf 1970 - 2022

Robert “Bob” Allen Graf, born May 18, 1970, in Findlay, OH, to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Graf, was taken from us much too soon by a traffic accident on July 27, 2022 in Chanhassen, MN, where he lived and worked. The good Lord knows best and needed him in heaven where I am sure he was met by his dog Ava and both sets of grandparents along with a dear girlfriend of his from California who was also taken from us much too soon. At the age of 6 weeks, he moved with his family to Spencer, IA, then later on to Eagan, MN, then in 1981, to Grand Rapids, MN and Finally to Chanhassen.

Bob graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1988. He went on to Dunwoody Technical School in Minneapolis, where he received a certificate for completing the welding program. After various short-term jobs, he moved to California where he worked in various welding positions before becoming project manager for a company building food processing plants. After many years in California, he returned to Minnesota to be with family and friends, and he began working for a construction company for a few years in Grand Rapids. He then moved to the Twin Cities where he worked as a Manufacturing Technician at Air Liquide until his death.

