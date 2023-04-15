Robert August Ludwig Wagner died on April 9, 2023, at the age of 98. He was born on September 1, 1924, in Byron, NE, to Reverend Robert and Florence (Schoop) Wagner. He was baptized in Byron, NE, and confirmed in Treynor, IA, where he grew up. He told countless stories of his life there with his brothers Egbert and Richard, his friend Ward Strohbehn, and his dog Spud.

Bob served in the Navy and in World War II along with his two older brothers, Egbert and Richard. Both his brothers lost their lives as pilots in the war.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert August as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you