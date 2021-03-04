Robert Alvin Helvig 1921 - 2021

Robert Alvin Helvig was born on June 2, 1921 to John C. and Hanna Helvig in Truman, Minnesota.
He graduated from Fairmont High School and attended the University of Minnesota, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1943. He subsequently received a certificate in Business Administration.
Although he was not in the military, he worked for U.S Rubber Company in Charleston, West Virginia. He and his Chemical Engineering classmates were an integral part of the team that developed synthetic rubber as a part of the war effort.
He married Esther Marie Englund in 1943. They moved back to Minnesota in 1946 where he began his 35 year employment with 3M company. The last 20 years he worked for 3M International Division and traveled the world, supervising and developing manufacturing plants for the company. The last 3 years of his work life, he lived with Esther in Tokyo, Japan, where he was Manufacturing Director of 3M, Japan.
He retired in 1977 and moved to Grand Rapids, MN. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
In 2014, he moved to an assisted living facility in Maplewood, MN. He lived there until August of 2018, when he moved to Good Samaritan in Maplewood, MN. Ironically, this was less than a mile from the first home that he occupied when he and Esther moved to Minnesota. He died peacefully on February 23, 2021 at age 99.
Preceded in death by his parents John and Hanna, his wife of 67 years Esther, a brother Bruce Helvig and a sister Alice (Helvig) Albertson. He is survived by son Richard Helvig (Sherry Harapat), daughter Susan (Helvig) Langenkamp (Jerry Langenkamp), 3 grandchildren, Kristen (Helvig) Carlson, Kenneth Helvig, Karl Helvig and 9 great grandchildren.
Because of the current pandemic, no memorial celebration is scheduled at this time.