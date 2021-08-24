Robert A. Cockman, 65, Cohassett, MN, formerly of Bovey died unexpectedly Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his home in Cohassett. Robert was born June 3, 1956 to Charles and Marie (Lincoln) Cockman in Grand Rapids, MN. He was employed as a security supervisor at White Oaks Casino in Deer River. Robert enjoyed reading, recording movies, loved his home, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his four siblings, Bonnie (Ernest) Rautio, Grand Rapids, MN, Carol (LeRoy) Stockwell, Cohassett, MN, Paul (June) Cockman, Bovey, MN, and Vicky Nelson of Chisholm, MN, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marie, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, his niece, Billy Jean Busick, and numerous cousins.
A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be from 2-4 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Lone Eagle Community Center in Ball Club, MN. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine, MN.