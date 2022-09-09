Richard Willis 1935-2022

Richard Willis, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.
Richard was born in 1935 to Joseph and Helen (Burmeister) Willis in Pembine, WI where he grew up and attended school. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force. Richard met the love of his life, Barbara Barkla, on a bus ride and the two were married two weeks later on August 22, 1957, in Coleraine, MN. The family moved where Richard was stationed over his 20-year military career. Following his retirement, they returned to the Grand Rapids area and attended Itasca Community College and earned his associate degree. He worked for Anderson Glass for 20 years.
Richard was active with the Itasca Masonic Lodge, the Aad Shrine, North Star Shrine Cycle Patrol, participating as a clown with the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Florida, the American Legion, the VFW, and the DAV. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ronald, Kenneth, Lowell Willis; sisters, Marilyn Raboin, JoAnne Haase, Carol Faye Willis; son-in-law, Joseph O’Brien; and beloved dog, Isabelle.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara; daughters, Debra Michaelson, Tammy O’Brien, Paula (Manuel) Jasso, Pamela (John) Zehowski; sister, Maureen Willis; brother, Patrick Willis; 10 grandchildren, Betsy (Krys) Olson, Richard (Mandy) Olson, Jonathan (Christina) Olson, Aaron Frahm, Stephanie (Paul) Linstad, Ana (Matthew) Cruz, Cody (Allison) Willis, Heather (Tanner) O’Gorman, Kaitlyn (Nick) Anderson, Lily (Tanner) O’Brien; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service and military honors. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.