Richard Willis 1935-2022

Richard Willis, age 86, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth, MN.

Richard was born in 1935 to Joseph and Helen (Burmeister) Willis in Pembine, WI where he grew up and attended school. After graduation, Richard enlisted in the United States Air Force. Richard met the love of his life, Barbara Barkla, on a bus ride and the two were married two weeks later on August 22, 1957, in Coleraine, MN. The family moved where Richard was stationed over his 20-year military career. Following his retirement, they returned to the Grand Rapids area and attended Itasca Community College and earned his associate degree. He worked for Anderson Glass for 20 years. 

