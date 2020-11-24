Richard Johnson 1936 - 2020

Richard Johnson, age 84, of Grand Rapids died peacefully at his home on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Richard Patrick Johnson was born November 15, 1936, in Eden Valley, Minnesota, to Raymond and Isabelle (Arnold) Johnson. Richard grew up in Eden Valley and was a 1954 graduate of Eden Valley High School. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army where he eventually received an honorable discharge. He later moved to Minneapolis and worked at Quality Park Envelope Company. He married Gloria Madsen on February 2, 1963, in Bloomington. After working in Minneapolis for 17 years, he took a job at Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids, retiring in 1999.
Richard enjoyed restoring antique tractors, gardening, and watching auto racing and football. He was an active member of the North Central Minnesota Farm and Antique Association and the local American Legion. What Richard loved most in life was time spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Johnson; sister-in-law, Ruth Johnson; infant sister, Mary Rose Johnson; brother-in-law, Gerald Schwankl; and nephews, Warren and Wayne Schreifels.
Richard is survived by his wife, Gloria (Madsen) Johnson; daughter, Michelle (Troy) Nagengast; sons, Randy (Tammy) Johnson and Darrell (Roxie) Johnson; grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Ryan, and Isabelle Johnson, and Kelsey, Amber, and Heather Nagengast; sisters, Margaret (Eugene) Drabek, Kathleen Schwankl, Alice (Robert) Schreifels, and Ann (Edward) Fuchs; twin brother, Robert (Gail) Johnson; and beloved dog and friend, Korki.
A Memorial Mass for Richard will be held December 1, 2020, at 11:00 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Fr. Blake Rozier will be officiating. Burial will take place in Hazelwood cemetery at a later date. Military Honors by the Grand Rapids Area Veterans.
