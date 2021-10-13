Richard John Carlson 1947 - 2021

Richard John Carlson, age 74, died on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 after a brief battle with kidney cancer at Solvay Hospice House of Duluth, MN.
Richard was born in Grand Rapids, MN on July 8, 1947, to Melvin and June (McLean) Carlson.
Rich or Richie, as he was known to friends, graduated in 1965 and spent most of his life in the Grand Rapids area.
In 1968, Rich became a father for the first time. He had 3 daughters with his first wife. He worked 35 years at Blandin Paper Company as a “mill rat.”
On Feb. 14, 1995, he married his loving wife of 25 years, Linda (Hilliard). Together they had many great adventures and raised two sons and a daughter. Rich loved his family and that always included a four-legged friend or two. Rarely could Rich be found without a loyal retriever.
Rich was an active man, always on the move. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, football, water skiing, biking, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, cross country and down hill skiing, stock car racing, cone racing, scuba diving, and boating. He was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He cooked a mean fish dinner for everyone he loved. He served as a skit patrol at Sugar Hills and played on a pool league for many years. Rich loved hockey and played as a youth, adult and oldtimer. He coached and was often found watching it on TV.
Rich is survived by his wife Linda of Cohasset and his retriever Molly; three daughters Kimberly (David) Hammer of Rochester, MN, Jennifer (Chris) Constant of Minneapolis, MN, and Robin (Jeremy) Barden of Coon Rapids, MN. Surviving step children include Phillip (Heather) Pero of Cohasset, Isaiah (Sara) Pero of Minneapolis, Gabrielle (Bradley) Burke of Cullowhee, N. Carolina; two brothers Donald (Belinda) Carlson of Cohasset and James (Terry) Carlson of Grand Rapids, MN; and 17 grand children.
He is preceded in death by his parents.