Richard Gene White 1928 - 2021

Richard Gene White, age 92, formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at The Glenn in Hopkins, MN.
Dick was born in 1928 to Ed and Ethel White in Rushsylvania, OH. He moved to Grand Rapids, MN as a child, with the family settling in Wendigo. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School and served in the U.S. Army before graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Forestry Management. On June 18, 1954, he married the love of his life, Liz, enjoying 66 years together.
Dick and Liz raised their 3 children and multiple dogs at their home on Pokegama Lake. He was the owner of North Country Equipment, serving the logging and construction industry throughout Northern MN. After he retired, he and Liz wintered on Sanibel Island and Montana for many years.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting throughout his life. He loved the solitude of the woods and waters and passed on his love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren. He chased fish in lakes and rivers from Ireland to Canada and Alaska to the Florida Keys. Dick was a founding member of the Sanibel Fly Fishers Club. Later in life, he preferred watching the deer and ducks on his farm and at the lake. Dick was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and long-time member of the YMCA, enjoying Spinning into his late 80’s.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth and son, Gregory. Dick is survived by his daughter, Melissa White of Deephaven, MN, son Chris of Eden Prairie, MN, grandchildren Conor (Deephaven, MN), Michael and Ciara (Eden Prairie, MN), sister, Judy Richards and brother Harry White of Pittsburgh, nieces and nephews and many friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Addie.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church beginning at 10 am, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. A private burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the YMCA Community Fund or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Sam Anderson for her loving care during hospice and the staff at The Glenn for their loving care over the past two years.
A Mass of Christian Burial for both Richard and his son, Gregory, will take place Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation will be one hour prior. Following the service, Richard and Gregory will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com