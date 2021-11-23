Richard E. Bullock died November 18, 2021. He lived in Grand Rapids his entire life. He started work as a bellhop at the Pokegama Hotel at 12 years old. He went on to broadcasting as a teenager at KOZY for 16 years. He spent 8 years as program manager and news director at KX96. He then bought and operated Northwoods Bulletin at Longville and started MediaWorx at his home studio in Grand Rapids in 1980 to write and record jingles, movie and TV soundtracks, and music CDs where he worked until his death. His love of music kept him alive through many years of pain and health issues.
Preceded in death by his parents, Arza and Daisy Bullock; sister, Eleanor Joy Dunning; and son, Randy Scott Bullock.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Clare, the love of his life for 38 years; sons, Dan Bullock (Deb Swanson) of Minneapolis; Ben (Stephanie) Bullock of Grand Rapids, Tedd (Linda) Bullock of Minneapolis; and granddaughters, Karmann Peters and Danielle Bullock Gutzke.
