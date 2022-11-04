Richard “Doc” Edwin Johnson, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on October 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. A beloved husband and father, Rick was born in 1948 to Ed and Frances (Merritt) Johnson in Grand Rapids.

Rick was a 1966 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. He attended Staples Area Vo-Tech for three years and started his first job as a draftsman. Rick found his true calling as a construction millwright and was a 50-year member of the Carpenters and Joiners Local 548 out of the Twin Cities. He loved his work and especially loved mentoring the young apprentices. His work took him all over the country from Alaska to Texas and parts of the Midwest. In September 1985, Rick married Beverly Pittenger and together they raised five children.

