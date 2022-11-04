Richard “Doc” Edwin Johnson, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully on October 21, 2022, with his wife by his side. A beloved husband and father, Rick was born in 1948 to Ed and Frances (Merritt) Johnson in Grand Rapids.
Rick was a 1966 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. He attended Staples Area Vo-Tech for three years and started his first job as a draftsman. Rick found his true calling as a construction millwright and was a 50-year member of the Carpenters and Joiners Local 548 out of the Twin Cities. He loved his work and especially loved mentoring the young apprentices. His work took him all over the country from Alaska to Texas and parts of the Midwest. In September 1985, Rick married Beverly Pittenger and together they raised five children.
Rick was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Loyal Order of Moose. He was active in the Civil Air Patrol, and in his 20’s, co-owned a plane and had his pilot’s license. He was a member of the local coin club and the White Oak Antique Tractor Club. He was a proud member of the Itasca Mason Lodge 208 A.F.&A.M for over 50 years. Before his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, he enjoyed deer hunting with his Baudette buddies and fishing Lake of the Woods with friends. Rick really enjoyed having coffee every morning with the McDonald’s guys and the Cohasset bunch. He loved travelling with his wife, going on walks, and taking in a St. Paul Saints game or two every season.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beverly; their children, James Mickle, Jeffrey (Brenda) Mickle, Chad (Jody) Pittenger, Matthew Pittenger, Angela Johnson. He also leaves behind two grandchildren whom he adored, Samuel (Sydney) Pittenger and Lucy Pittenger. In addition, his easy smile, great sense of humor, and ability to talk with anyone will be greatly missed by his relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Rick’s family extends special thanks to the Essentia Health Hospice Program and the staff at Diamond Willow who treated him with care and compassion.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN, beginning at 1:00 PM and lasting until the 2:00 PM memorial service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. A celebration of Doc’s life will continue after the memorial service at the VFW Post 1720, Grand Rapids, MN.
