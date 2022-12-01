Richard (Dick) Ziegler 1943 - 2022

Richard (Dick) Ziegler passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota, on November 13, 2022.
Dick was born to Robert and Betty Ziegler in Brooklyn, New York, on September 22, 1943; he was 79 years old. Richard was raised in the Lake Minnetonka area near Minneapolis and graduated from Mound High School in 1962. He briefly attended the University of Minnesota before joining the Air Force during the Vietnam War in 1964. He served as a medical assistant in Libya and South Africa before being honorably discharged in 1968. Dick married the love of his life Darlene (Skeie) Ziegler in 1970. Dick and Darlene celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last June in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, at their home that Dick built 45 years ago on Harbor Heights Road. For years Richard was a private contractor before finishing his working days with his dear colleagues at Target. Dick was a huge outdoorsman and enjoyed experiences with his lifelong friends at their hunting shack just outside of Deer River. But family was Dick’s greatest joy in life, especially time spent with his beloved daughter Corey (Ziegler) Naugle. Some of his happiest days were with his grandkids Madelyn and Hunter and Corey’s husband Dave fishing on Pokegama Lake. Nothing put a bigger smile on Dick’s face than watching Hunter play hockey or partaking in Madelyn’s college graduation.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents and infant son. He is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Corey and her family and sisters-in-law Janet Todd and Margie Erickson, and brothers-in-law David Skeie and Larry Skeie. Missing Richard too will be many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends and neighbors. Special thanks to all his doctors at Grand Itasca Medical Center and for the excellent care he received at St. Mary’s in Duluth.
No service is planned now; more details forthcoming on a celebration of life in early June 2023 in Grand Rapids.
“My husband thought more of others than himself, and good consversation brought an unmistakable twinkle to his eyes; please recall the last time you saw that twinkle and cherish it always. God bless you and your family,” - Darlene Ziegler
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.