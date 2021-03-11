Richard “Dick” Wohlrabe 1929 –2021

Richard was born and raised by his parents Eleanor (Clark) and Dr. Edwin J. Wohlrabe in Springfield, MN along with his brothers Don and Bob.
Richard graduated from Springfield High School where he also met his future wife Shirley (Maurer). Dick was in the US Air Force stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Lackland Air Force Base where he and Shirley were married in August of 1947.
Dick chose the insurance business working in Henderson, Arlington, Green Isle, Sleepy Eye and Hibbing all in Minnesota before buying Fadden Insurance Agency in Deer River where he settled down with his wife and four children in 1961. He was active with the Deer River Vets Club, Lions Club, Reeder Lutheran Church in Deer River, and Our Redeemer in Cohasset; also the Itasca County Welfare Board and the hospital board in Deer River.
Dick and Shirley retired in the 1980’s and wintered in Arizona to follow their passion - golf. He enjoyed golfing until Shirley bested him one too many times. They came back to Big Moose Lake and eventually built a new home on Little Moose Lake. When Shirley died suddenly on July 4, 2015 Dick continued living in their home until November of 2020 when he moved to Maple Woods Assisted Living in Deer River to be cared for.
He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, parents, brothers Dr.’s Donald and Robert Wohlrabe, son-in-law Scott Carlson.
Survivors include children Diana Wothe, Mark (Susan) Wohlrabe, Jeff (Sheri) Wohlrabe and Susan Carlson; 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. Dick is now in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his ultimate goal accomplished.
A sincere thanks to Maple Woods of Deer River, Essentia Hospice, Dr. Jared Lund, Pastor Mark Peske, Tim Stroming and Carroll Funeral Home for their love, kindness, and gentle care, God Bless you all.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
