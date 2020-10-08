Richard “Dick” Raymond Welte, 74, passed away on September 10th, 2020 at his Coon Rapids home, surrounded by his family. His favorite times were spent coaching sports (39 seasons; softball, baseball, hockey, football, and basketball), at the shack in Bigfork, in his rose gardens, and most of all, time with his family and friends. He was a passionate man who saw beauty and usefulness in everything and never ran out of things to say. Second to the Bible, his favorite book was “The Grace Awakening” by Charles R. Swindoll. He is survived by his children: Karyn (Jeff) Westman, Krista (John) Bauer, Ryan (Roxanne) Welte, Ross (Kim) Welte, and Raquel Welte; 13 grandchildren, Megan, Brooke, Mason, Noah, Paris, Garett, Reegan, Rylee, Reese, Braxton, Estelle, Clara, and Rosie; siblings, Jim (Sandy) Welte and Norane (Gerald) Stejskal; aunt Viola (Tiny) Bumgarner; Uncle, Larry (Joyce) Walsh and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Welte, mother, Ethel Custer (Walsh); sisters, Harla Dobrinz and Patricia Welte; and grandchild, Dakota Schumacher. Memorials can be sent to family. His interment will take place in Big Fork, MN cemetery in the Welte lot on October 17, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. including military honors.
