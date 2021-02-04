Richard “Dick” Ranso 1945 - 2021

Richard “Dick” Ranso, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at The Emeralds of Grand Rapids.
Richard was born in 1945 to Anthony and Tina Ranso in Warsaw, IN and was later raised by Joe and Lena Hoagland. The family settled in Alvwood, MN, after stopping for a visit, on their way to Canada. Dick graduated in 1964 from Blackduck High School. After graduation, he worked on the family farm and drove log truck, staying until after his brothers went to college. Dick met the love of his life, Tammy, through mutual friends. They were married on December 30, 1983. When Dick moved to Grand Rapids, he was employed by the concrete block plant in Cohasset, and then later by the Blandin Paper Mill. He retired in 2014, after 40 years of service to Blandin.
Dick was a fun-loving jokester that loved collecting big toys. He always had projects going on, and usually never finished.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his foster parents; sister, Margaret; and sister-in-law, Tammy. Dick is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tammy; son, Jimmy; daughter, Trisha; sisters, Marlene (Richard) Stotts and Harriet Young; brothers, Donn (Laurel) Hoagland, Gorden (Mary) Hoagland, and Jon (Bonnie) Hoagland; and grandson, Jazz.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Grand Rapids Evangelical Free Church beginning at 10:00 AM and lasting until the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Ron Weller will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.