Richard “Dick” George Landrus 1962 - 2023

Richard “Dick” George Landrus, 60 of McGregor and Hill City passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his residence in McGregor. He was born June 14, 1962 in Aitkin to Arnold D. and Dona M. (Tix) Landrus. He grew up in the Hill City area and graduated from Hill City High School in 1980. After school Dick worked many different jobs including one summer

fighting Fires from a helicopter. He also worked construction, roofing, A/C manufacturing and for the past 20 years has been employed with Savanna Pallets of McGregor. Dick had a love for all animals especially for his cats. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and hunting.

