Richard Denis George 1948 - 2021

Richard Denis George, 72, of Grand Rapids, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. A true Renaissance man, he had a myriad of life experiences and talents. Richard, or affectionately “Hollywood,” gave of himself, his money, his wisdom, his time. To have known him is to have a story to share.
He was born to Jesse and Isabel George in Grand Rapids on October 26, 1948 and graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He attended University of California at Berkeley, the San Francisco School of Art and Design and Bemidji State University. Later in his career, he earned a graduate degree from St. Catherine’s University in pulmonary medicine and certification as a respiratory therapist. He also earned certification as an Emergency Medical Technician.
A guitar and keyboard master, he began his love of performing early on, forming Poor Richard and the Almanacs in high school. Over the years, he was in many bands like Crossroads, Endoplasmic Reticulum, and Backroads. He was always up for a gig and was known to play sessions with groups like Asleep at the Wheel, Commander Cody and the Moody Blues. One of his most appreciative audiences was his family for whom he played piano and guitar at Christmas and other gatherings His jobs and careers were many; “a means to an end, he would say. Over the years he was an accomplished photographer, artist, musician, barista, and security guard just to name a few. In the Twin Cities he worked as a respiratory therapist at Hennepin County Medical Center, was at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta and did research with the Centers for Disease Control. He ventured to Madeline Island for a time, worked in Littlefork, Minnesota. He returned to Grand Rapids, working in respiratory therapy at Itasca Medical Center. He also worked as an EMT and technology specialist for Meds-1 EMS. He trained extensively in computer operations and established Computer Rescue Service in west Grand Rapids. Upon his retirement he was very active in Amateur Radio, space communications exploration, and the NWS SkyWarn Storm Spotter program and music promotion. He was named to the Minnesota State Radio Repeater Board just this September. His musician friends appreciated his administration of the Northwoods Music News on Facebook promoting regional live band experiences up until his death.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas West; and sisters, Bess (George) Hammond, Bonnie (West) LaFrenier, and Nancy (George) Rudd.
He is survived by one sister, Anne (George) Amato, rural Bovey; and two brothers, Timothy (Beth) George and Andrew (Linda) George of Grand Rapids; 22 nieces and nephews; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. He held dear many friends in-person and on the airwaves.
Richard was fond of a saying by Robert Sergeant Shriver, “Serve, serve, serve. In the end it will be the servants who save us all.”
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.
