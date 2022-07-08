Richard D. Royal 1939 - 2022

Richard D. Royal, 83 of Pengilly, died on Monday, July 4, 2022, in the Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN. Richard joins his wife Ruth Ann as they have entered eternal rest.
He was born on March 22, 1939, in Grand Rapids, MN the son of Dominic and Esther (Kuuisla) Royal. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1957. He married Ruth Ann Woodman on January 16, 1960. In his youth, he started working at Plunky’s gas station in Pengilly. Afterwards he became a welder working at National Steel and millwright work upon both retirements. He also owned and operated his own excavating business and was a previous owner of the Calumet gas station. He was a member of the Nashwauk Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Greenway Snowmobile Club, past member of the Masonic Lodge in Nashwauk and the Greenway Hockey Association. He enjoyed racing snowmobiles and stock cars, hunting and fishing. He loved going to Auctions and spending time in the garage and being with family at Hart Lake.
Survivors include his daughter; Robin A. (Jeff) Lindquist of Bloomington, MN. Grandsons; Jonathan R. “Jono” Lindquist and Nicholas D. “Nick” Lindquist both of Bloomington, MN. His son; Rick (Darcie) Royal of Pengilly, MN and step-granddaughter; Arielle (Blake Wise) Solberg of Lakeville, MN. Sisters; Barb Royal Shipka of Grand Rapids, MN and Betty Royal of Fergus Falls, MN and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ann, his parents, his brother, Donald Royal, and his grand dog Mandy.
The family would like to thank Rick and Shelley LaDoux for all their wonderful care, and the community of Pengilly and Nashwauk, the employees of the Park State Bank and the Nashwauk Market for their continuous endearing support for Richard over the past few years since the passing of Ruth Ann.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.