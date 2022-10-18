Richard “Bud” Mahlon Mertes 1940-2022

Richard “Bud” Mahlon Mertes, age 82, of Cohasset, MN went to be with his Lord and savior on October 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bud was born in Grand Rapids, MN. on July 7, 1940, to Kenneth and Connie Mertes, and spent most of his years in Cohasset, MN. He married Betty Jane Brown in 1964 and had three very loving and devoted daughters. Bud worked at US Steel for many years, did body work, and could build, or fix anything. He built and owned “On Golden Pond” assisted living home with Betty.
Bud had a love for animals, old cars, hunting, fishing, building, tractors, swap meets, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Bud had an immense love for Christ, and very well known for his charm, sense of humor, and unconditional love for his family.
Anyone that knew Bud back in the day knew he loved to socialize, and even was a little on the wild side, however over the years he sure became the sweetest, kindest, most gentle man known by many. He had such a kind gentle spirit that touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
Bud was preceeded in death by his parents, Ken and Connie Mertes, brothers, Ken “Pooh” Mertes, Warren “Swede” Mertes, and sister, Joy Mettler.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 57 years, and daughters, Connie (Rick) Krueth, Christie (Michael) Gibeau, and Cindy (Michael) May. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brothers, Bruce (Gerry) Mertes, Brian Mertes, Tom Mertes, sister, Judy Weisenburger, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bud’s family would like to express their gratitude for all the prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard “Bud” as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.