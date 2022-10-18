Richard “Bud” Mahlon Mertes 1940-2022

Richard “Bud” Mahlon Mertes, age 82, of Cohasset, MN went to be with his Lord and savior on October 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. 

Bud was born in Grand Rapids, MN. on July 7, 1940, to Kenneth and Connie Mertes, and spent most of his years in Cohasset, MN. He married Betty Jane Brown in 1964 and had three very loving and devoted daughters. Bud worked at US Steel for many years, did body work, and could build, or fix anything. He built and owned “On Golden Pond” assisted living home with Betty. 

