Richard Allen Somers

Richard “Rick” Allen Somers, age 55, of Andover, MN passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Rolland; and one of his favorite people, his grandmother, Hazel.
Rick is survived by his wife, Susan Vreeland; son, Jacob Somers; daughter-in-law, Camila; grandchildren, Carter and Addison; parents, Clifford and Cheryl; siblings, David, Angie, Stacey, Tricia, and Ashley; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Rick was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, and the flush of a grouse. He will be missed by all he knew and touched. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 1 PM until the 2 PM Funeral Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. A private interment will be held at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.