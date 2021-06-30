Richard Allen Grobove 1947- 2021

Richard Allen Grobove, Sr. 74 of Lawrence Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.
Born June 14, 1947, in Hibbing, he was the son of Adam and Beatrice (Rootes) Grobove, Sr. Richard attended Hibbing High School and served in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had been a mechanic for Auto Imports of Bemidji for many years. Richard and Jean (Decoster) Tanberg were married on December 12, 1998. He was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church of Nashwauk and the Northern Cruisers Car Club. His love for his car was only outweighed by the love and caring he had for his grandchildren.
His parents; a sister, Elaine LaChapalle; and a brother, Adam Grobove, Jr. preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; daughters, Marcene (Manrique Montes) Grobove and Tanya (Loren) Fassett; a son, Richard (Holly Finch) Grobove, Jr.; stepdaughters, Jill (Dan) Parantala and Heidi (Brian Bybee) Tanberg; 19 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and three sisters, Arlene (Ted) Jarvis, Linda (Chuck) Grell, and Janice Drescich.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church of Nashwauk. Interment with military honors was in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are by Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.