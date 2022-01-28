Richard A. Bunker 1938-2022

Richard A. Bunker (Archie/Dick), of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Silver Bay, MN at the age of 83.
Dick was born in 1938 to Glen and Eleanor (Kossow) Bunker in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids Senior High School. In January 1956, he joined the USMC and served as rank of Corporal until his honorable discharge in 1960. He worked in construction in Grand Rapids and continued with becoming a certified welder which led to obtaining work in Rhode Island for General Dynamics (Electric Boat) building submarines from 1985-1994. The family moved back to Grand Rapids where he worked in Cambridge as a welder until 2001.
Dick was a member of the Itasca Gun Club, was an active bowler, enjoyed rebuilding computers and model airplanes. He loved fishing with friends and in the later years getting together with friends at the Bayside Marina store.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Julie Wachter, Debra (John) Tillie, and Michelle Bunker; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Foskey; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Amelia, and Elijah.
A private family gathering at Rowe Funeral Home will be held on January 31, 2022. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN at a later date.
