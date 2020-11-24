Rian James Tellor 1944 - 2020

Rian James Tellor passed away on Monday November 16, 2020, in St. George, Utah under the wonderful care of the staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center’s ICU Unit. Born February 3, 1944 in Hibbing, MN to Anna Mathilda (nee Erickson) and George Miles Tellor, he was the youngest of 4 children.
Raised in his earliest years in Kerr Location, he spent most of his youth in Coleraine, MN as a PROUD Greenway Raider, playing football, hockey and his favorite–baseball. He especially loved being on teams with his friends and recounted for the rest of his life escapades with his friend Jim Saleture in those early years. He loved all sports but could recite baseball statistics like no one else. One of his favorite moments was sitting with Kirby Puckett in an airport, and saying, “Kirby do you know who the player was that completed the most ____?” Stumping Kirby, he was thrilled to give his own stats back to him. A highlight, and he told that story often.
Rian attended the University of Minnesota and played football on a full-ride scholarship for athletics. It was a means to obtaining the education he so valued, and along the way he met friends that became integral to his life including his roommate Tom Drazenovich, Brian Callahan, and Dick Nachbar. His eldest daughter followed in his footsteps as a proud U of M alumnus and joyfully sang the Minnesota Rouser (Ski-U-Mah!) to him in his final days.
Rian married Ann Aanes of Hibbing, and they had 3 daughters whom he loved dearly. He’ll be remembered as a father who gave everything he could to raise self-sufficient, smart, strong women who know the importance of singing during mass, and that you don’t get to go out on Saturday night if you can’t make it to church on Sunday.
A devout Catholic, Rian lived a life grounded in his faith and his family is sure that faith granted him a Fast-Pass to heaven where his family and friends – especially Cotta Guyer, Gabby Clusiau, Lou Barle, and Dave Bass¬ – were all excited to welcome him. He’s sure to have either a card game going, is tracking down members of his favorite Milwaukee Braves lineup or is out hooking a walleye at this printing.
During his life he loved hunting and fishing with friends Jimmy Saleture and Bruce Erickson. Music was a particular passion for Rian, and he never missed a chance to see his favorite, Bob Dylan in concert. In his final days, his children played Bob Dylan for him with the assurance that it’s how he would have wanted to leave this world.
Rian is survived by his brother, Robin of Duluth, MN, daughters Amy and Katie of Frisco, TX and Jennifer of Mesa, AZ, his ex-wife Ann Aanes Tellor of Sun Lakes, AZ and his granddaughters Jade and Jordan Hammann. He had many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Rian, and he loved each and every one of them.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Rian’s honor to the Greenway Joint Rec Association, P.O. Box 519 Coleraine, MN 55722 to support the youth athletic program. At a minimum, raise your glass to him during the next Gopher football game, or while playing a tune by Bob Dylan.
Services will be private.