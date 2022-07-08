Rhonda Robbins Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rhonda Robbins, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at The Emeralds, Grand Rapids, MN. Per Rhonda’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To plant a tree in memory of Rhonda Robbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mn Rhonda Robbins Grand Rapids Cremation Wish Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.