Rhonda Lee Stanley 1980 - 2021

Rhonda Lee Stanley, age 40, of Marble, MN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her home.
Rhonda was born in 1980 to Arnold and Bonnie Stanley in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Greenway High School. After school, she worked at Carlson Building Maintenance and at Target in Grand Rapids. Rhonda loved her job. She had an amazing smile and a heart of gold that she shared with everyone. She was a good friend, willing to give the shirt off her back to help others. She enjoyed country music and online shopping. From birds and chipmunks, to bonfires, four-wheeling, mudding, and airshows, Rhonda loved being outdoors. The thing Rhonda loved most was her fiancé and her sons, and she was excited about purchasing property and beginning her new adventure in life. Her family and friends were truly blessed by the love she had for them. Rhonda’s beautiful smile and personality will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rose Stanley; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Martin; great-grandmother, Mae Kienitz; soon to be grandparents-in-law, Pricilla and Alex Korblick; aunt, Shawna Martin; and uncles, Herman Cone, Dennis Stanley, Steven Stanley, and Tony Korblick.
Rhonda is survived by her mother, Bonnie Martin of Grand Rapids, MN; father, Arnold (Lisa) Stanley of Grand Rapids, MN; fiancé, Andrew “Andy” Korblick of Bovey, MN; sons, Austin (girlfriend Kaitlin) Littel, Jayden Meyer, and Jordan Meyer; sister, Alisha Stanley; brother, Jerry Irwin; maternal grandmother, Dorothy Martin; paternal grandfather, Darwin Stanley; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; soon to be in-laws, Teresa and Anthony Korblick; and beloved kitties, Shelby, Willie, and Gracie.
Visitation will be Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00PM funeral service. Burial will follow at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.