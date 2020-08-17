Rhoda Steel, age 80 of Lawrence Lake passed away with her family by her side Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home.
Rhoda was born October 21, 1939 in Rock Creek, MN to Albert and Clara (Behrendt) Stevens. Rhoda graduated in 1957 from Bigfork High School, following graduation she joined the Marine Corps, serving from 1958 to 1961, in 1964 Rhoda was joined in marriage to her husband Ken. Rhoda worked as a legal secretary, she was also an administrator and co-owner of Steel Logging. Rhoda was an avid Vikings fan, she enjoyed gardening and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Rhoda was always kind and helpful she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, children, Karla (Steve) Merhar, Brian (Jeannine) Steel, grandkids, Tarryn (Jeff Lapinski), Gabe, Ben (Ally Erickson), Tommy and great-grandson, Finlee, siblings, Blondina Schmid, Phila Kick, Jamer Finch, Midge Wilson and Gaylord Finch.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Per Rhoda’s request no services will be held.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
