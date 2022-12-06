Renee Robertson (Hartley) 1953 - 2022

On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, Renee Robertson (Hartley) passed away. She was sixty-nine. Renee was born in Owosso, MI on January 21, 1953, to Marilyn (Cook) and Edmund Hartley. Renee spent her youth in Owosso and graduated from Cheboygan H.S. in 1971. Cheboygan held a special place in Renee’s heart as she met many lifelong friends there.
Renee was happily married to John Robertson for 40 years. Renee, John, their son Sam and Sam’s wife Sheila were a close, happy and loving family who shared many wonderful memories together. They created a life filled with love, laughter and compassion.
Never one to pass up the opportunity to travel, Renee and John had numerous adventures all over the world. During her travels Renee made many friends, created beautiful memories and always lived her life to the fullest. She lived in multiple places - including Coleraine,MN - throughout the US where she created many lasting relationships. She was an incredibly beautiful spirit who soaked up all that life had to offer and gave so much to those she loved. Her family will miss her great sense of humor, generous spirit, vibrant personality and amazing laugh.
Renee is survived by her husband John, her son Sam, his wife Sheila and her future grandbaby. She also leaves behind her siblings Shelley, Kelly and Marie and her nieces and nephews Holly, Katie, Carly, Kevin, Tara, Kayleigh and Spencer.