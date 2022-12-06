Renee Robertson (Hartley) 1953 - 2022

On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, Renee Robertson (Hartley) passed away. She was sixty-nine. Renee was born in Owosso, MI on January 21, 1953, to Marilyn (Cook) and Edmund Hartley. Renee spent her youth in Owosso and graduated from Cheboygan H.S. in 1971. Cheboygan held a special place in Renee’s heart as she met many lifelong friends there.

Renee was happily married to John Robertson for 40 years. Renee, John, their son Sam and Sam’s wife Sheila were a close, happy and loving family who shared many wonderful memories together. They created a life filled with love, laughter and compassion.

Tags

Recommended for you