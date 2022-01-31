Reinhold R. Pfeifer 1932-2022

Reinhold R. Pfeifer entered Eternal Life on January 20, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
“Reiny” was born May 17, 1932 at Pickardville, North Dakota, the son of Jacob and Frieda (Maier) Pfeifer. He attended schools in Montana, Washington, and North Dakota.
In May 1952, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He married LaDonna Ackerman on September 27, 1952 before leaving for Korea.
“Reiny” had a varied career path from construction on the Garrison Dam, to mechanic, hotel owner, pipeline construction, parts and service manager in Watford City, ND, family shoe store owner in Williston, ND for 24 years and finally Mower Power small engine repair, retiring at age 83 when he and LaDonna moved to Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
His love of music led him to enjoy years of guitar playing with the Dakota Playboys and Jolly O’s in the 50’s and 60’s and winters in Arizona of semi-retirement.
“Reiny” is survived his wife of 69 years, LaDonna; daughters, Nicolette Roberts (Frank) and Lorelle Dovolis (Chris); son, Kevin (Betsy); five grandsons; two great grandchildren; sister, Arva Del Goodried (Jim); brothers, William Pfeifer (Rose), Donald Pfeifer, and Douglas Pfeifer; brother-in-law, Ray Rammell and sister-in-law Sharon Menschel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; four sisters; step-mother, and his son-in-law.
Interment and Memorial Services will be at a later date in Veteran’s Cemetery near Mandan, North Dakota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
