Reed Peterson 1938 - 2021

Reed was born January 3, 1938 in Grand Rapids, MN to Reno and Martha Peterson. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1956, attended Junior College in Coleraine and received his BA degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He served six years in the Minnesota Air National Guard gaining the rank of S/SGT. He married Nancy Bunnell on Sept. 3, 1960 at the Church of God. They lived in St. Louis Park, Minn., for 60 years. Reed’s career was with Great Northern Insurance and Chubb Insurance.
Reed was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Mary Anderson, brother-in-law David Strong, and granddaughter Lauren “Gigi” Wilmsen. He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Craig, daughter Linda, grandsons Troy, Jason, Shawn, granddaughter Krissy, great grandson Levi, sister Nancy Strong, brother-in-law Bob Anderson, plus other extended family members and caring friends. His memorial service will be on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Church of God, 609 NW Fourth Ave., Grand Rapids, MN. Followed by internment at Itasca Calvary Cemetery, 1700 E. Hwy 169.
Memorial in lieu of flowers to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital as Reed cared about the “Little Buds.”