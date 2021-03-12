Rebecca Jean Steinert 1956-2021

Rebecca Jean Steinert passed away on March 11, 2021, at home surrounded by family members. With courage and her strong Christian faith, Becki fiercely fought cancer over two years until losing her battle with it. She will be remembered not only for her gift of hospitality, gregarious nature, and infectious laughter, but also her amazing singing voice that she shared with so many bringing joy to local weddings and comfort to those who attended funerals in the area.
Born on May 3, 1956, to Ardis and Robert Lykins in Bagley, MN, Becki began her school career there before moving to Long Prairie, MN, where she attended Trinity Lutheran School. After her family moved to Grand Rapids, Becki attended both Grand Rapids Junior High and Senior High School graduating in 1974. Becki was known as a talented musician who sang in the choir and played in the band while in high school.
On July 30, 1983, Becki married the love of her life, Jim Steinert, and shared 37 years of marriage with him raising and loving their children, Addi (Steinert) Ewer and Paden Steinert. In the past two years, she was blessed to gain another son when she watched her daughter marry an amazing man, Jeff Ewer. In addition, she had the joy of becoming a grandmother to Paden’s adorable son, Chase Lucas Steinert.
Becki was truly a servant in her adult life and her work life reflected it. Spending time in retail for many years, Becki worked in customer service, management, and the restaurant business for the bulk of her career. She loved to help people and always showed it with a smile.
Becki is preceded in death by both of her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Richard Sundvall of Bemidji, MN, and all of her maternal aunts and uncles of the Aakre family, longtime residents of Grand Rapids. She is survived by her husband Jim; her children, Addi and husband Jeff Ewer of Champlin, MN, and Paden and son Chase of Grand Rapids. In addition, she embraced Zac Peters and Dallas Johnson as her own.
She also leaves behind her brother, Robert Lykins of Hutto, TX, sister and husband, Vicki (Lykins) and Jeffrey Rowe of Pflugerville, TX, and her nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family members and friends.
As an active member of First Lutheran Church, Becki sang in the church choir from the age of twelve. Her favorite hobby was chasing the elusive walleye in the lakes of Minnesota as an avid fisherwoman. She settled for the occasional crappie or two.
A visitation for family members only will be held at First Lutheran Church with close family only gathered for a funeral service. A Celebration of Becki’s Life will be held in May for all family and friends.
