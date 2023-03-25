Raymond (Ray) Leonard Callaway Jr

Longtime Anchorage, AK resident Raymond (Ray) Leonard Callaway Jr., 75, died March 16, 2023, at Providence Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held this summer at Northland Lodge on Lake Winnibigoshish on Friday, June 9th.

Ray was born in Hollywood, CA to Shirley and Raymond Callaway Sr., joining big sister Kathy. The family relocated home to Minnesota a few years later, first to Minneapolis and then to Prior Lake, where they added brother Roy and sister Leslie. Ray graduated from Prior Lake High School and attended Mankato State University, where he became a member of the TKE fraternity, making lifelong friends. Upon graduation Ray pursued a career in teaching, transitioning into sales and later into financial services, where he worked for many years. Ray retired in 2013 selling his business to his son Ryan who still owns and operates it today.

