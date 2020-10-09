Raymond “Ray” Bertram, age 84, of Deer River, MN passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Raymond Bertram was born in 1936 to Henry and Annie (Paulley) Bertram in Cohasset, Minnesota. Ray was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed trapping, fishing, harvesting wild rice, and socializing at Sportsman’s Café.
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Ervin, and Kenneth Bertram; sisters, Beulah Foix and Judy Pitschka. Ray is survived by his daughter, Kim (Larry) Emerson of Deer River, MN; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Curtiss.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Rowe Funeral Home Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.