Raymond Morse 1936 - 2021

Raymond Morse, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Raymond was born in 1936 to William Sr. and Mary (Klancher) in Ely, MN. Ray enlisted in October 1958 and served for 8 years in the Army National Guard and Air National Guard and then he worked as a flight instructor in California and a bush pilot in Alaska. For many years Ray was a bush pilot out of Fort Frances, ON until his retirement when he moved to Grand Rapids and bought a house to help take care of his parents.
Ray’s love of airplanes carried into his free time. He enjoyed time at the Grand Rapids airport as well as building model airplanes. He spent many years designing and building his own airplane. Ray also enjoyed attending the annual Oshkosh Airshow.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his brother, William “Bill” Morse Jr. of Little Falls, MN and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday October 23, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service. Burial and military honors will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.