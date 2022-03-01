Raymond Lee Barrett 1931-2022

Raymond Lee Barrett 7/15/1931 - 2/25/2022 “Dad”, “Pa”, “Pops”, “Gramps” was the third son born to Ada and Sid Barrett during the Depression. He grew up on a farm near McGregor. The family moved to Jacobson in the 1940’s. Ray drove truck for CW Coons Construction as a young man, operated heavy equipment in the iron mines and retired from Blandin Forestry in 1993. A woodsman who loved to hunt, trap and fish...always passing on his knowledge of the natural world. Gardening, firewooding, tractors and feeding the birds were some favorite pastimes. Camping trips, originating in a canvas tent, evolved to years at the lake cabin, eventually giving way to the comforts of the fifth wheel camper. Each bonded our family with campfires and fish fries. Thanks Dad and Grampa!
Ray is survived by his loving wife and co-adventurer of 70+ years, Jeanne, 3 son’s Bruce (Faye), Gary (Liz), Kent (Dawn) Barrett, 1 daughter Donna (Dave Jaeger) Nelson, brother Russell (Win) Barrett, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews each who had lives enhanced by this respected man.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents Sid and Ada (Brown) Barrett, Brothers Robert and Ralph Barrett, Sister Rosella (Tuz) Drotts.
Per Ray’s wishes, there will be a graveside service in the Spring 2022.
