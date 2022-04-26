Ray Odin Williams 1936-2022

Ray Odin Williams, age 85, of Grand Rapids, MN, died peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in his home.
Ray was born in 1936 in Shevlin, MN to Henry and Berta Williams. He was the youngest of 6 siblings, brothers Edgar, Henry, Kenneth, and Howard, and sister Agnes. They lived on their family farm in Shevlin, and he graduated from Bagley High School. In his early years, Ray worked on several large farms in the Midwest and in the logging industry in northern Minnesota. After attending a Trade School in Moorhead, MN for Heating & Cooling, he worked in appliance repair eventually starting his own repair business which he continued for many years. Ray worked at Kmart in Grand Rapids when it opened in the late 70’s until retirement.
Ray married Vondra Syverson and they had two children, Ray and Renee. Ray enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. He loved camping and fishing. He was a great cook and excellent baker. Ray was very talented at fixing just about anything that needed it. He was a kind man and loved being with his family.
Ray is survived by his wife, Vondra; son, Ray (Sandra); daughter, Renee (Michael); four grandchildren, Jake (Marisa), Jared, Andrew and Haley; and three great grandchildren, Weston, Ella, and Beau.
A private family service will be held.
