Randy L. McCarty, age 67, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Randy enjoyed his free time hunting, fishing, woodworking, and being with his family. Randy was heavily involved in community activities focusing on literacy, environmental concerns, and mentoring programs. He was past President of both Grand Rapids Rotary Clubs, the Pokegama Lake Association, Bridges Kinship Mentoring, Grand Rapids Men’s Reading Group, Grand Rapids Library Board, and the Library Foundation. He was also the site steward for Chisholm Point Island Scientific and Natural Area, member of the Grand Rapids Library Program Committee, Cohasset Planning Commission, Cohasset EDA, Cohasset Public Utilities Commission, KAXE Reading Group, along with many other community endeavors.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Joyce McCarty; brother, Scott McCarty; aunt, Suzanne McCarty; and in-laws, Bob and Jere Urista.
Randy is survived by his loving wife, Kathy McCarty; two sons, Sean (Wynn) McCarty, Michael (Betsy) McCarty; three grandchildren; sister, Robin Mady; sisters-in-law, Deb McCarty, Robin Mollick; uncle, Pat McCarty; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Grand Rapids Area Library Foundation or to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.