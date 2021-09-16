Randy “Gus” G. Gustafson 1982 - 2021

Randy “Gus” G. Gustafson, age 38, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away tragically in an automobile accident.
Randy was born in 1982 to Ronald and Rita (Davis) Gustafson in Bigfork, MN where he grew up and attended school. Randy was employed as a truck driver, most recently for Casper Construction and was learning the carpentry trade. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 346. Randy enjoyed hunting grouse, fishing, playing football, and spending time with his family. He was known for having the most contagious smile that could light up any room he was in.
Randy is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Gustafson. He is survived by his fiancé, Kayla Anderson; mother, Rita Hauck of Blackduck, MN; father, Ron Gustafson of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Jade Gustafson of Grand Rapids, MN; step-daughters, Haley and Kaitlyn Anderson; step son, Brayden Anderson; brother, Raymond (Kelsey) Hauck of Bigfork, MN; step sister, Erica Hauck of Little Elm, TX paternal grandmother, Susan Gustafson of Bigfork, MN; maternal grandparents, Lyle and Doris Davis of Bigfork, MN; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Marcell Family Center, Marcell, MN. Burial will be at Bigfork Cemetery, Bigfork, MN at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.