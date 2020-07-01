Randy Gene Hagen, 65, Deer River, MN, died June 29, 2020 in Deer River.
Randy was born June 29, 1955 in Deer River where he was raised, lived, and died. He spent 4 years in the United States Army stationed in Alaska and Colorado. Randy was a proud electrician and worked most of his career at Blandin’s before retiring from the industry in 2011. Randy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and grouse hunting with one of his trusty Springer Spaniels at his cabin near Bigfork. He also spent time volunteering at the Deer River Vets Club and the local food shelf.
Preceded by Wife Joyce (PeeWee) Hagen, Mother Katherine Hagen, Father Archie Hagen and Brother Mick Hagen.
Survived by Daughter Lori Bierbaum, Daughter Angela Axeness, Daughter Shelly Foote, Brother Denny Hagen, Grandsons Jack Bierbaum and Kenny Foote, Granddaughters Brooke Bierbaum and Alexis Foote.
Visitation: Saturday July 11th – 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service: Saturday July 11th – 11:00 AM, Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN with military honors to follow at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River.