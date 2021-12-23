Randy D. Lindell 1956-2021

Randy D. Lindell, age 65, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 18, 2021, and went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Randy was born in 1956 to Dr. Robert and Dr. Marylew Lindell in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He attended school and graduated from White Bear Lake High School. While he was a young man, he earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award from the Boy Scouts of America. After high school and attending college, he moved to Grand Rapids and became employed at Minnesota Power. In 2019, Randy retired from MN Power as a Plant Lead and truly took time to enjoy his life! In his younger years, he was a gifted woodworker, fisherman, and hunter. Randy shared his love for the Boundary Waters with each of his children. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan, holding season tickets to the Minnesota Vikings and attending as many sporting events as possible. He had a strong passion for cars and enjoyed the challenge of restoring collector cars and salvage cars. Throughout his life, spending time with his family and friends was important and of course, the weekly Poker nights with his buddies!
Randy is preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew John Lindell; his father, Dr. Robert “Doc” Lindell; his in-laws, Nicoletta and John Pavcovich; and two sisters-in-law, Lisa Pavcovich and Ann Pavcovich.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maria; daughter, Lisa Lindell; son, David Lindell (Sparkel Jacox); granddaughters, Hannah Pierce and Lucy Pierce; mother, Dr. Marylew Lindell; his five siblings, Robert (Nancy) Lindell, Robin (Virgil) Bakken, Tammie (Bob) Jackson, Wendy (Scott) Chelberg, and Eric (Michelle) Lindell; his brothers-in-law, Steve (Barbara) Pavcovich, Joseph (Mary Celski) Pavcovich, and Vincent Pavcovich; sister-in-law, Rosa (Rick) Noffsinger; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. Mark Peske will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN after the funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
