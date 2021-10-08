Ramona Verna Syverson 1916 - 2021

Ramona Verna Syverson entered her heavenly home and eternal life on October 5, 2021 (105), with family by her side. Ramona was born in Raven, Nebraska on August 19, 1916, to George and Alice Birdsall.
Graduate from Centerville, South Dakota High School in 1935.
Married Elwyn (Doc) Syverson on January 28, 1938.
Ramona and Doc owned drug stores in South Dakota and Minnesota, where they worked side-by-side for 37 years. They also lived in California where Doc was employed by a pharmaceutical company for several years.
Ramona was very active in Girl Scouts resulting in 39 years as a leader and active board member of Girls Scouts of Minnesota. She received the highest honor in Girl Scouts recognizing her 52 total years of service.
Member of Eastern Star since 1953.
Ramona traveled the world, loving every mile of every road trip and every wave of every cruise – totally more than 15 cruises. She loved to snowmobile and fly with Doc in their plane. She always said, “we worked hard and played hard.”
Ramona was loved by all. When she touched your heart that warmth remained forever. She was a caring and compassionate lady being helpful to others and putting others first before herself. She possessed that positive attitude and smile at all times; never a complaint could be heard, but always there to provide mentoring and guidance to young and old alike. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, cousin, and a true “forever” friend to many.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband Elwyn (Doc) Syverson in 1977, brother Harold Birdsall in 1977, sister Clara (Nelson) Puck in 1992, sister-in-law Nada Birdsall in 2004, and nephew Elwyn Birdsall in 2021, and close friend Carl Dahlberg. She is survived by her niece Pamela (Birdsall) Monroe and Doc’s niece Mary (Jorgensen) Anderson, many great/great-great nieces, nephew, along with her god-daughter Jill (Frank) Gentry, dear friends Tom & Karen Thomas, and many more friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ramona’s memory to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or Shriners www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com