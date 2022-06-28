Ramona J. Averill 1930-2022

In the early hours of the morning of June 26, 2022, Ramona Jean Averill was called to heaven where her husband Kenny was there to greet her with open arms. Though she will be sadly missed by her family and friends, they know that the two have always been meant to be “Together Forever.”
Ramona was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Sac City, Iowa to Gladys and Lyle Birt and was followed by seven siblings. She learned from a young age that family is always number one. After moving to Deer River, Minnesota she started her family. Along with her husband of 61 years she moved throughout the Iron Range, finally settling in Grand Rapids, where she was employed at Stokes Printing. After retirement she and Kenny moved to the Hibbing, Chisholm area.
Ramona is survived by and was the proud mom of her two children Robert Coe (Pat Williams) of Chico, Calif. and Cherie Averill (Chris) Manner of Mountain Iron. She was the grandmother of three beautiful granddaughters: Amber (Ron) McKinnis of Pasco, Washington, Bobbi (Patrick)Succio of Chisholm, and Ramona (Eric) Helmer of Chisholm. These three granddaughters blessed her with 18 grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Jeanette) Birt; sisters: Rita Birt, Joan Birt (Sam) Yoder; and many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own.
Ramona was not a bragger but loved to BOAST of the things her family was up to with one of her most common conversations being of her great granddaughter Liseta Kruse (Codi) who is finishing her schooling to be a R.N. and to what a fantastic nurse she will soon be.
Her husband Kenneth of 61 years was the love of her life. They were inseparable until he passed away on Aug. 6, 2021. From that day forward she longed to be with him.
She was also preceded in death by her mother and father; her first infant grandson, Austin Palkovich, five brothers: Don (Charlotte) Birt of Zimmerman, Jim (Karen) Birt, Gene (Gloria) Birt of Grand Rapids, John Westrup of Grand Rapid and Paul Westrup (infant).
We would like to extend a special Thank You to East Range Hospice. You were all so kind and we appreciate all the help you have given us.
Visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 with Rev. Terry Tilton officiating, at Chisholm United Methodist Church, 307 First Ave Chisholm.