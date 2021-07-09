Ralph H. Olson 1930 - 2021

Ralph H. Olson, 90, of River Forest, IL., formerly of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, at rest June 16, 2021. Loving father of Chris (William) Resch, Paul (Hazel) Olson and Jane (Peter) Sholtz. Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Candi) Resch, Laura (Felipe) Sholtz, Luke Olson, Joel Resch, Lisa Sholtz, Carl Olson, Binbin Olson and Ingrid Olson. Three cousins and their families also survive him, Ron Carlson of Borrego Springs CA, Hans Warstrand and Marjo Sandholm of Sweden.
Ralph was the son of Swedish immigrants Harold Olson and Ingrid Olson (nee Carlsson). He was born in 1930 and grew up on the north side of Chicago. After graduating from Lane Technical High School in 1948, he attended the University of Montana College of Forestry, where he graduated in 1956. He served in the US Army Artillery in the Korean War.
He earned his Masters of Forestry from University of Minnesota, married Margie Adolphson, and they moved to Grand Rapids, which became his home until 2018.
Ralph taught for the Minnesota Division of Forestry as an instructor of the technician level forestry program in Grand Rapids. In 1962, he established his own business as a consulting forester serving private landowners. He also operated a topographical map sales business. One of Ralph’s passions was managing his eighty-acre tree farm in northern Itasca County.
Ralph was heavily invested in family, in the community and in his profession. He was active at Zion Lutheran Church, served as a Cubmaster of Pack 37, was involved in the Itasca County Republican Party in the 1970s and 1980s and was an election judge for many years. He was an organizer and leader of the Swedish Northern Lights Society, a Swedish cultural organization, and hosted a weekly Swedish music program on radio station KAXE. He was active in many forestry professional organizations on the local, state and national level.
In his later years, Ralph remarried, to MillieMae Hendricks of Bovey. He moved to Anoka in 2018 to be near his daughters, and on to his son’s family home in suburban Chicago in early 2021. He passed away at home, among family. He will be dearly missed!
Services will be held on Monday, July 26 at 1 pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. MN. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to his family to help create a new college scholarship fund that Ralph wished his estate to establish at Lane Tech High School, for a Natural Resource scholarship. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, visit https://chicagolandcremationoptions.com/obituary/ralph-olson-2