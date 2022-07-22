Ralph (Bud) Kermen Aakhus 1923 - 2022

Bud Aakhus, 99 years, of Effie Minnesota died at the Franciscan Health Center in Duluth, where he resided with his wife Mickey.

He was born in Erskine, Minnesota to Halvor and Olive Aakhus. He graduated from Bigfork High School in 1941 and attended UMD prior to entering the Navy in 1942.

