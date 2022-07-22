Ralph (Bud) Kermen Aakhus 1923 - 2022

Bud Aakhus, 99 years, of Effie Minnesota died at the Franciscan Health Center in Duluth, where he resided with his wife Mickey.
He was born in Erskine, Minnesota to Halvor and Olive Aakhus. He graduated from Bigfork High School in 1941 and attended UMD prior to entering the Navy in 1942.
He served in WWII as a radarman on the destroyer, USS Hainsworth in the south pacific from 1942-1946.
Bud returned to Effie where he married Pearl (Mickey) Grundmeier on October 9, 1948.
Bud purchased his farm on the Bigfork River, from his parents, whom had homesteaded the land in 1916. He spent his working years raising cattle, grain and 4 children. In addition he also was a logger, provided Christmas trees to Halverson’s Trees of Duluth, owned a sawmill, and built and remodeled many homes with his partners Harold and Alvin Dorr.
Bud was known for his generous spirit. In the small community of Effie, he was there to help his neighbors. Bud was an avid outdoor sportsman. He loved foul hunting, fishing, and every November deer season, the farm teemed with hunters.
Bud and Mickey spent 27 happy years in Mesa East, a retirement community where he took up golf, bowling, hiking, and dancing. He was an active member of the Mesa East men’s club.
He was a life long member of the Effie Fredheim Lutheran Church. He taught Sunday School, and served many terms on the church council.
Bud was also a member of the American Legion Waldon-Flatt Post 182, and the Masonic Lodge.
Bud is survived by his wife Mickey of 73 years, and 4 children Cathy (Ron) Neva of Duluth, Michael of Roswell, New Mexico, Jim of Effie, and Ralph of Mesa, Arizona, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and 3 sisters.
A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2 pm at the Fredheim Luthern Church in Effie. Minnesota. Internment will follow with military honors at the Fredheim Cemetery. Lunch will be served.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the Franciscan Health Center and Essentia Hospice for the gentle and loving care of our husband, father and friend.
