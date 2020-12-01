Ralph A. Bergman 1935 - 2020

Ralph A. Bergman, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN.
Ralph was born in 1935 to Albert and Haydee Bergman in Ogema, WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings. Ralph is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; children, Dan (Cindy) Bergman of Grand Rapids, MN; Carolyn (Bill) Latimer of Swan River, MN; Lisa (George) Berkholz of Grand Rapids, MN; Ben (Becky) Bergman of Anoka, MN; and Eric (Candice) Bergman of Otsego, MN; 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of family in faith.
Ralph’s family extends their thanks and gratitude to Diamond Willow and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care Ralph received.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Independent Apostolic Lutheran Church in Cedar Valley, MN beginning at 12:00 PM and lasting until the 1:00 PM funeral Service. A public graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at Cedar Valley Cemetery. Bill Tuominen will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.