Rachael Anne O’Gorman 1976 - 2021

Rachael Anne O’Gorman, age 44, formerly of Coleraine, our beautiful, gentle, kinddaughter and sister passed away at Hennepin Health Care, Minneapolis, MN on August 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara O’Gorman and her grandparents Thomas and Helen O’Gorman. She is survived by daughter Laura; father Dennis and wife Sandy O’Gorman; sisters Natalie (Josh) Yeager, Christy (Jack) Schekira, Tammy Raynor; brother Nathan O’Gorman; nieces, nephews, other families and friends.
A celebration of Rachael’s life will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Grace Bible Chapel, 2452 Co. Rd. 76, Grand Rapids, MN. Visitation at 10:30 service to follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope House Women’s Program (Pear Lake), 2086 Ridgeway Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.