It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Quincy Shane Pellinen, age 14, of Grand Rapids, MN who passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.
Quincy was born in 2005 to Kyle Pellinen and Alicia Pellinen in Grand Rapids, MN. He attended RJE Middle School where he was part of the RJEMS Track Team and RJEMS Basketball team. Most recently, he was a member of The Goon Squad MX race team. Quincy was also a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN.
He had a love of nature and life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; and most of all loved the challenge of out hunting and out fishing his Dad. He had a contagious smile, an unforgettable laugh, and an attitude that was always a bright spot in our day. Family was an important part of his life. He always put others before himself. He also had a love for being around his many friends
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jerry Pellinen; great-grandmother, Shirley Pellinen; grandmother, Synetta Prescott; and grandfather, Lionel Prescott.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Kyle and Annette Pellinen, Grand Rapids, MN; his mother, Alicia Pellinen, Tallahassee, FL; sisters, Chantel Prescott, Tallahassee, FL; Abbie Serfling, Coleraine, MN, Angel Dweh, Tallahassee, FL; step-sister, Haley Phillips of Haugton, LA; brothers, Akeel and Adisa Prescott, Trinidad; and his grandparents, Debbie and Greg Robertson, Grand Rapids, MN.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at IRA Civic Center / Multi-Use Pavilion, 1401 NW 3rd Ave, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM Funeral Service. Rev. Steve Britbaith will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.