Phyllis J. Erickson 1937 - 2021

Phyllis J. Erickson, age 84, of Bovey, MN passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Brookstone Specialty Care, Grand Rapids, MN.
Phyllis was born in 1937 to Jay and Blanche Brough in Grand Rapids, MN. Phyllis and Milo L. Erickson were united in marriage on October 20, 1956. Phyllis was a long-standing member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Grand Rapids, MN.
Phyllis enjoyed crafting, spending time at the Moose with her friends and especially doing karaoke, and time with her family.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milo; sons, Donald and Ricky; sister, Sharon Erickson; and dog, Tippy.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Roger Erickson and their family, grandsons, Jacob, Jon, Brandon, Daniel, Michael, and Jason along with many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.