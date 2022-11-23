Phyllis Harriet (Keeler) Anderson 1932-2022

Anderson, Phyllis Harriet (Keeler), 89, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully to Heaven with her family by her side on November 21st at her home in Little Moose Lake, MN.  She was born on December 17, 1932 to Hiram and Laura Keeler in Cohasset MN, raised on a farm on the Mississippi River, and graduated high school from Grand Rapids MN. Following graduation, she met and married the love of her life, Stuart Anderson, and they were married for 69 wonderful years.  After his service in the Navy, they lived in Washington DC, and Knoxville TN before moving to Hibbing MN in 1957 to be closer to their families.

Phyllis and Stu adopted and raised two children, Steve and Sandy, in Hibbing while spending weekends at their cabin on Little Moose Lake.  She loved and cared for her family deeply and selflessly.  Phyllis was a devoted Christian and very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Hibbing, teaching Sunday school, vacation bible school, volunteering and later working for the church.  She was a Cub Scout leader,  a Girl Scout leader, and taught firearm safety with Stu for 55 years.  She was literally the Mom of the neighborhood, caring for all the kids and always providing an open door and a pan of her famous scotch-a-roo bars.  Later in life, she became an adored grandma.  

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis 1932-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you